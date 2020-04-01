Governor's stay-at-home order halts work on Cadillac Lofts

CADILLAC — At the beginning of March, construction of the Cadillac Lofts was proceeding right on schedule.
"Cabinets were going in the fourth floor, painting was occurring on the third floor and drywall was being finished on the second floor," said project architect Dean DeKryger, with the DK Design Group.
Not anymore.
With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order for people to stay home, all non-essential work has been halted, and that includes construction work.
The project was supposed to have been done by June but DeKryger said construction will now be pushed back for as long as the executive order is in place.
Back in February of 2019, crews began the process of preparing the site at the intersection of Mitchell and Cass streets for construction of the Lofts. They tore down the old Emmington Insurance building and in March, they demolished the old Oleson's Grocery Store. During the summer, they poured footings for the first L-shaped building and erected structural steel beams. By the fall, they had erected the structural steel shell of the building and enclosed the sides in preparation for winter. They also poured pavement in the bottom story of the building.
Developers intend to use the first floor of the structure for commercial space and the top three floors for residential apartments.
After the first building is finished, the plan is to construct a second L-shaped building where G and D Pizza and Party store is currently located.
Paul Kurtzman is in the process of renovating the old Weidner Ford-Lincoln-Mercury building on Mitchell Street to be the new location of G and D but work on the interior of the structure has been put on hold as a result of construction work being deemed a non-essential service.
All that's left to finish is in the installation of mechanical elements and fixtures — work that would only take a handful of weeks to complete, Kurtzman said.
He had hoped to be in the new facility by April but with the delays caused by the COVID-19 disruption, Kurtzman said it's hard to say when they'll be able to move.
