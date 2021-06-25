CADILLAC — Chairs neatly were placed on top of tables and bottles of whiskey, gin, vodka, brandy and more stoically were placed along the wall, while the staff at Long Road Distillers Cadillac Tasting Room were busy getting other jobs completed.
Wednesday was a soft opening for the new business and Friday marks the official opening of the tasting room at the newly renovated building, 412 S. Mitchell St., where the former Better Bodies Health and Fitness Center was located.
Long Road Distillers co-owner Kyle VanStrien said when the tasting room fully opens on Friday, patrons will enjoy spirits and craft cocktails the Grand Rapids spirit maker is known for. Customers also will have the ability to buy these items to take home.
Although no food will be made on site, VanStrien said they are partnering with Primo’s BBQ and Chico’s Taco House to have at least one or both of their food trucks at the tasting room during its hours of operation. The hope is to eventually expand the options, but VanStrien said they wanted to have food options for patrons even if they weren’t making items in-house.
Long Road Distillers formed six years ago with the distillery in Grand Rapids, which focused on producing a variety of spirits, including vodka, gin, whiskey, brandy and others.
VanStrien said they specialize in producing spirits using ingredients sourced solely from Michigan farms. He said all the grains and fruits are sourced here in Michigan and the only spirit that isn’t completely Michigan-based is Long Road’s rum. VanStrien said sugar cane is not grown in the Mitten State, so it has to come from outside the state.
“We love Cadillac. We think it is a great town and we spend time here recreationally and as we went to other locations,‘ he said. “We had our eye on downtown Cadillac for some time. The opportunity presented itself and it was too good to pass up.‘
In addition to being a tasting room, VanStrien said the hope is to fill a community need and have the location also serve as a place to hold wedding receptions, corporate events or other gatherings.
Once opened Friday, VanStrien said the tasting room will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The hope is to expand those days and hours, but VanStrien said they want to make sure they are ready to do that.
“We want to make sure we are doing things well and that the management team is ready. We have been fairly fortunate to get good applicants and we are close to being able to have a full team.‘
Anyone interested in learning more about Long Road Distillers can visit their website at longroaddistillers.com.
