BALDWIN — A 21-year-old Grand Rapids man was arraigned recently in Lake County’s 79th District Court on charges alleging he assaulted a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.
DeVinci Osiris Dumas was charged with one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, malicious destruction of fire or police property, resisting or obstructing a conservation officer and escape from lawful custody for his connection with an automobile crash on March 20 east of Luther and west of U.S. 131 in Lake County. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dumas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
It is alleged Dumas kicked a DNR conservation officer in the head numerous times while attempting to escape custody, according to a press release from the DNR. The conservation officer credits two passersby with saving his life.
“This incident illustrates the type of danger our officers can encounter while on patrol,‘ Lt. Joe Molnar, of the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division said. “Fortunately, this situation was resolved without more serious consequences.‘
At 9:54 a.m. on March 20, Lake County dispatchers contacted DNR conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck and asked him to respond to a report of a vehicle in a swamp. The DNR press release said the vehicle was located near 3 Mile Road and Hawkins Road.
Killingbeck arrived on the scene shortly after 10 a.m. to find a Saturn Vue had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle then became airborne for a short distance, according to the DNR. As a result, the DNR said the vehicle was situated about 150 feet off the north side of the intersection. Dumas and Hannah Marie Holcomb, 19, of Dorr, were found inside the vehicle and the DNR press release stated neither were injured in the crash.
After an initial investigation, the DNR said Killingbeck placed Dumas under arrest for open intoxicants in a vehicle and providing false information to a peace officer. Dumas was put into the front passenger seat of Killingbeck’s patrol truck and his hands were handcuffed behind his back, according to the DNR. The seat belt also was secured around him.
The DNR said not long after Killingbeck began driving to the Lake County Jail in Baldwin, Dumas allegedly freed himself from the safety belt and began to attack the conservation officer by turning himself in the seat so he could deliver multiple kicks. Two passersby stopped at the scene and were able to help Killingbeck restrain Dumas, according to the DNR. Killingbeck was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for evaluation and the DNR said he was later released.
Dumas was scheduled to have a probable cause conference on April 5.
