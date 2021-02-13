CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Matthew David Holm was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 5 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Holm faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Holm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.