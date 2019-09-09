GR man charged with multiple offenses connected to identity theft

CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with multiple crimes in 84th District Court alleging he engaged in an activity to steal a person's identity.
David Paul Taylor was charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of obtain, possess or transfer with the intent to commit identity theft, two counts of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and one count of attempted larceny less than $200 for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of July 10, 2018-July 28, 2018 in Cadillac. If convicted, Taylor faces up to seven years in prison and fines as high $25,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Taylor is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
