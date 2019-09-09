GR man charged with multiple offenses connected to identity theft

David Paul Taylor, 35, of Grand Rapids was charged with multiple crimes in 84th District Court alleging he engaged in an activity to steal a person\'s identity.

David Paul Taylor was charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of obtain, possess or transfer with the intent to commit identity theft, two counts of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and one count of attempted larceny less than $200 for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of July 10, 2018-July 28, 2018 in Cadillac. If convicted, Taylor faces up to seven years in prison and fines as high $25,000.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Taylor is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A $1,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. 

