CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Grand Rapids man faced a single drug-related offense during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jeremy Ryan Cookingham was charged with one count of possession of methadone less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Aug. 20 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Cookingham faces up to four years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Cookingham is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.