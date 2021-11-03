CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Grand Rapids man faced drug and several motor vehicle-related offenses during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
James Daniel Caldwell was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on April 29, 2020, in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty to a potential life sentence since the primary methamphetamine offense is punishable by more than five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Caldwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 9.
