GR woman arrested for drunken riding on Lake Cadillac

CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Grand Rapids woman was taken to jail Thursday evening when she was found to be under the influence of alcohol after her involvement with a personal watercraft crash on Lake Cadillac.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to the scene of a crash on Lake Cadillac involving two personal watercrafts at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Police said witnesses reported one of the operators appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol.
The two operators of the watercraft were ashore when troopers arrived. Police said the two individuals knew each other and one admitted to consuming alcohol. She was found to be over the limit for watercraft operation, according to police. No one, however, was injured as a result of the crash.
The 56-year-old woman was taken to the Wexford County Jail for boating under the influence and is currently awaiting arraignment. The name of the woman is being withheld pending her arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.