CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Grand Rapids woman was arraigned Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court after she was arrested last week for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol on Lake Cadillac.
Mary Carol Elderkin was charged with one count of marine safety — operating while intoxicated for her connection with an incident on July 16 in Cadillac. If convicted of the misdemeanor, she faces up to 93 days in jail and/or $100-$500 in fines or 45 days community service, court records indicate.
The charge in question is an accusation. Elderkin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were called to the scene of a crash on Lake Cadillac involving two personal watercrafts at 6:40 p.m. on July 16. Police said witnesses reported one of the operators appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol.
The two operators of the watercraft were ashore when troopers arrived. Police said the two individuals knew each other and one admitted to consuming alcohol. She was found to be over the limit for watercraft operation, according to police. No one, however, was injured as a result of the crash.
Elderkin was taken to the Wexford County Jail for boating under the influence, according to a release by police last week.
