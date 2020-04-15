MANTON — Grand Rapids-based Kamps, Inc. recently purchased D&H Bark — a wood product manufacturer in Manton.
D&H Bark has been in business for over 30 years, specializing in wide array of wood products that include hardwood, red pine, and cedar barks, animal bedding, colored mulches, and landscape chips.
Kamps recently announced the Manton location will be their Wood Resource Division’s sixth location in Michigan.
“Kamps produces a significant volume of colored mulch and has for many years," said Mitchell Kamps, president of Kamps Inc. "The same customers are buying a variety of barks that we now can offer to the same customer base. Kamps also retrieves and produces a large quantity of boiler fuel wood that we sell to the energy sector in Northern Michigan. Prior to our acquisition we hired D&H to haul the boiler fuel to the northern energy plants which was a good back haul with their northern location."
Fuad Hasanovic, Kamps Pellets Brand Management Specialist, told the Cadillac News that considering the amount of overlap that exists between D&H Bark and Kamps in regard to their products and clientele, the acquisition just made sense.
A Kamps press release stated that adding a new location will allow them to better serve their existing customers in Michigan, grow the customer base, and produce bark and mulch at a higher volume.
Hasanovic said they intend to keep the D&H Bark name on the facility for the remainder of 2020 but may change it next year.
For the time being, they don't plan any major expansion or increase in staffing, although they will be adding a couple sales associates and management team members. Currently, Hasanovic said D&H Bark employs 12 people.
D&H Bark’s original owners will be staying on board for the busy season to ensure a smooth transition, and the operations team will continue to run the day-to-day operations. Kamps Wood Resource division leadership will assume the responsibilities of the new location. “We are looking forward to having the D&H team join our Kamps Family‘ said Ed Bulthuis, general manager of Kamps Wood Resource division.
Kamps Inc. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and specializes in pallets, pallet management services, and wood resources. Kamps has over 100 locations in their pallet network and 900 employees — all serving a nationwide customer base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.