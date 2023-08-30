CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 40-year-old Cadillac woman were injured when the vehicle they were in rolled Monday after a brief police chase in Wexford County.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said Wednesday the chase started on Mitchell Street in Cadillac at 9:43 p.m. Monday. Carroll said the traffic stop the trooper attempted to make stemmed from a moving violation, but it was later found the registration on the vehicle didn't go with the one the Grand Rapids man was driving.
When the trooper indicated it was attempting to pull the vehicle over, Carroll said it is alleged the vehicle the Grand Rapids man was driving immediately fled through the city. He said the Cadillac City Police assisted with traffic points during the chase.
Carroll said the chase lasted for about 10 minutes and ended on Long Lake Road when the vehicle the Grand Rapids man was driving lost control, rolled and ejected both him and the Cadillac woman. Carroll said both the man and woman were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries.
To get the rest of the story read Thursday's edition of the Cadillac News or go online at www.cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.