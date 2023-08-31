CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Grand Rapids man and a 40-year-old Cadillac woman were injured when the vehicle they were in rolled Monday after a brief police chase in Wexford County.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said Wednesday the chase started on Mitchell Street in Cadillac at 9:43 p.m. Monday. Carroll said the traffic stop the trooper attempted to make stemmed from a moving violation, but it was later found the registration on the vehicle didn’t go with the vehicle the Grand Rapids man was driving.
When the trooper indicated it was attempting to pull the vehicle over, Carroll said it is alleged the vehicle the Grand Rapids man was driving immediately fled through the city. He said Cadillac City Police assisted with traffic points during the chase.
Carroll said the chase lasted for about 10 minutes and ended on Long Lake Road when the vehicle the Grand Rapids man was driving lost control, rolled and ejected both him and the Cadillac woman. Carroll said both the man and woman were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed against either the Grand Rapids man or Cadillac woman, but Carroll said the driver will likely face a flee and elude-related offense. He said a search warrant was received to do a blood draw on the driver since a sobriety test couldn’t be administered at the time of the crash. He also said a crash reconstruction was ordered because of the injuries the two people sustained.
Once everything is received, Carroll said the police report will be forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said Wednesday he hasn’t received anything and he has yet to talk with anyone from the Michigan State Police regarding the incident.
Any charges either the Grand Rapids man or the Cadillac woman face potentially are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. The prosecution will have the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
