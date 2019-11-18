Grand Rapids man convicted by jury on meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 53-year-old Grand Rapids man is awaiting sentencing in 28th Circuit Court after a jury of 12 of his peers recently found him guilty of a methamphetamine-related offense.
Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney was convicted by the jury for possession of methamphetamine. The jury only had to deliberate for a few minutes before returning with its verdict. The entire trial lasted for less than a day. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said on Nov. 14, 2018, two Wexford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on patrol in Cadillac when they saw McKinney in a parked vehicle on Mosser Street at roughly 1:20 a.m. After seeing him duck, the deputies decided to investigate.
Upon learning his name, Elmore said they discovered he was wanted on a felony warrant. He said during a search of his person, deputies found he had methamphetamine in a small bag hidden inside a breath mint tin. During questioning, Elmore said McKinney admitted the substance in the bag was methamphetamine and that he went to the car to get high.
“Drug cases are not victimless crimes. The more demand, the more we see in supply on our streets. Plus, Mr. McKinney was in a parked car with the keys in the ignition. If he had been able to use the methamphetamine and driven the car, others could have been placed in danger,‘ he said. “We must prosecute these cases aggressively. Maybe he expected the offer would get better. That is not how we prosecute cases. Due to his fourth habitual offender status, the maximum of 10 years is increased to life.‘
McKinney should be sentenced within the next month.
