CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Grand Rapids man faced a methamphetamine-related felony and multiple driving-related misdemeanors during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
James Daniel Caldwell was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on April 29, 2020, in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted of the drug-related offense, Caldwell faces up to a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Caldwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.