CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Grand Rapids man faced a potential life sentence during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on drug-related felony and multiple misdemeanor driving offenses.
James Daniel Caldwell entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without security and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted of the methamphetamine-related offense, Caldwell faces up to a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Caldwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bond was remanded or revoked.
