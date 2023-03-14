LANSING — A 23-year-old Grand Rapids man, who was convicted of assaulting a conservation officer by a Lake County jury and sentenced to prison, soon will be back in Baldwin to be resentenced.
That was the decision of Michigan Court of Appeals judges after they reviewed the appeal of Devinci Osiris Dumas and issued a written opinion on March 9 of their findings.
Dumas was convicted by a jury in Lake County in 2021 of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and police officer assault, resist or obstruct causing injury. During sentencing, the trial court departed from the applicable sentencing guideline range and sentenced him as a second-offense habitual offender, according to court documents from the appellate court.
As a result, Dumas was sentenced to five to 15 years for the assault with intent to do great bodily harm offense conviction and four to six years in prison for the other felony conviction.
Dumas appealed his sentence and challenged the validity of the waiver of his right to counsel, the content of his presentence investigation report, the scoring of Offense Variable 4 and the Lake County trial court’s upward departure sentence.
The appellate court decided to not reverse the lower court’s rulings on the validity of the waiver of his right to counsel, the content of his presentence investigation report or the scoring of Offense Variable 4. The appellate court affirmed Dumas’ convictions but vacated his sentence. The appellate court also remanded the case for resentencing in Lake County based on its view on the trial court’s upward departure of the sentence.
The appellate court stated the trial court’s justification for the sentences was based on the escalation of an otherwise minor traffic stop into serious and severe felony offenses. The judges stated in their written opinion the escalation of conduct was reflected in the sentencing guidelines.
Instead of a possible misdemeanor or less serious felony offense, the judges stated Dumas’ escalated and assaultive conduct raised his case to an offense in the crime against person group and crime class D of the Michigan Sentencing guidelines. By definition, the judges said in the facts of the case this escalation was taken into consideration by the sentencing guidelines.
For that reason and relying on that as a basis, to upward depart was an error by the trial court, according to the judges. For that reason, the case was remanded back to the lower court for resentencing.
A March 2021 press release by the DNR said Dumas kicked a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer in the head numerous times while attempting to escape custody. The conservation officer credited two passersby with saving his life.
At 9:54 a.m. on March 20, 2021, Lake County dispatchers contacted DNR conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck and asked him to respond to a report of a vehicle in a swamp. The DNR press release said the vehicle was located near 3 Mile Road and Hawkins Road in Lake County.
Killingbeck arrived on the scene shortly after 10 a.m. on March 20, 2021, to find a Saturn Vue had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle then became airborne for a short distance, according to the DNR. As a result, the DNR said the vehicle was situated about 150 feet off the north side of the intersection. Dumas and a passenger were found inside the vehicle and the DNR press release stated neither was injured in the crash.
After an initial investigation, the DNR said Killingbeck placed Dumas under arrest for open intoxicants in a vehicle and providing false information to a peace officer. Dumas was put into the front passenger seat of Killingbeck’s patrol truck and his hands were handcuffed behind his back, according to the DNR. The seat belt also was secured around him.
In the written opinion, it stated that Dumas unbuckled his seatbelt once and Killingbeck refastened it. It was when Dumas unbuckled the seatbelt a second time that the assault occurred, according to the written opinion.
The DNR said not long after Killingbeck began driving to the Lake County Jail in Baldwin, Dumas freed himself from the safety belt and began to attack the conservation officer by turning himself in the seat so he could deliver multiple kicks. Two passersby stopped at the scene and were able to help Killingbeck restrain Dumas, according to the DNR. Killingbeck was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for evaluation and the DNR said he was later released.
The appellate court’s written opinion stated that Killingbeck suffered from a concussion, broken ribs and several lacerations as a result of the assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.