CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Grand Rapids woman was charged recently in 84th District Court after it was alleged she possessed methamphetamine.
Christina Marie Munson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on June 24 in South Branch Township. If convicted, Munson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Munson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.