CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Grand Rapids woman was sentenced in 28th Circuit Court for her connection with an animal abandoning/cruelty conviction.
Thaisha Maria Houstin was sentenced to 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for a no contest plea to animals — abandoning/cruelty to 10- or more but fewer than 25 animals, which stemmed from an incident on June 3 in Springville Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Houstin’s conviction said she was living in a barn/garage at a relative’s home and left the animals in the dwelling.
She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and $2,420 in restitution. In addition to the jail sentence fines and restitution, she was given 18 months of probation. She also was ordered by the court to not possess animals.
