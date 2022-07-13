CADILLAC — The final person arrested for their part in an illegal shopping spree in February was sentenced recently in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Stephanie Anna Fuentes was sentenced to 98 days in jail with 98 days credit for guilty pleas to illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device and attempted illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 in Haring Township. She also was ordered to pay $1,226 in fines and $36.66 in restitution. In addition to jail time and fines, Fuentes was given 18 months of probation.
The other two suspects associated with the February incident were already sentenced in the 28th Circuit Court.
Robert Christopher Brown of Grand Rapids was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 19 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
Damion James Nelmark of Gowen was sentenced to 100 days in jail with 100 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of conspiracy to commit the illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device and a charge of second-degree retail fraud. He also was ordered to pay $1,216 in fines and fees and $90.60 in restitution.
In a February release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated a trooper was called to the Harbor Freight store in Haring Township for a report of a stolen wallet. Police said the victim indicated she set her purse down in the store and didn’t realize she didn’t have it until she went to checkout. She located her purse, but her wallet was missing, according to the police.
A short time later, police said the woman received a notification that her bank card was used at the Home Depot store next door to the Harbor Freight store. The trooper reviewed surveillance footage at Harbor Freight and police said the trooper began to identify suspects. While the trooper was at the Home Depot store investigating the fraudulent purchases, police said another notification of an attempted purchase with the stolen card was reported from the Haring Township Walmart. The purchase, however, was rejected.
Police said the trooper went to Walmart and saw a woman who matched the person in the surveillance footage at Harbor Freight. There also was a man with her and police said while the trooper was talking with the female suspect the trooper noticed she was wearing a radio with a microphone and earpiece.
Police said she was overheard telling someone on the radio she was going to jail and the trooper found an identical radio on the man who was with her. The woman was told by the trooper to tell the third person on the radio to come to the entry of the store. Police said a man walked through the door with an identical radio and was also wearing an earpiece for communication.
