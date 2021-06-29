CADILLAC — A 75-year-old Grand Traverse County man accidentally shot himself while cleaning his handgun Sunday.
The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post use the incident to remind people to always treat their firearm as if it were loaded and to make sure it is clear of any rounds before attempting to clean it. The MSP said approximately 77% of accidental gun deaths happen in the home.
At around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the MSP said troopers from the Cadillac post responded to a call at a residence on Peninsula Drive in Peninsula Township of a report of a man who had accidentally shot himself. The man was transported by Peninsula EMS to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for a non-life-threatening injury to his left leg.
