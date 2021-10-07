CADILLAC — Last week Barbara Cardinal retired from the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library after 32 years.
Even though her desk was in the back room, where she processed and catalogued thousands of books every year, many will recognize her. Barb grew up in Cadillac, as did her dad, Dr. Tom Cardinal and her grandmother, Gladys Cardinal, Mrs. T. Walter Kelly.
Before her last day of work, Barb pulled a tattered scrapbook off a back shelf and began flipping through the yellowed newspaper stories. No one has ever asked to see the book. But it’s dear to Barb’s heart. It belonged to her grandmother, Gladys Cardinal, the founder of the Wexford County Library, who saved every article about the library’s history and her role as the “pioneer” librarian.
Gladys was a millionairess who lost everything, including her husband, after the stock market crash in 1929. She healed her personal wounds by sharing her love of books with the rural families of Wexford County.
Gladys Cardinal’s story
The Cadillac City Library, the Carnegie, opened in 1906 to serve the citizens of Cadillac. But this is the forgotten history of the Wexford County Library, founded in 1935 by a mother with four small children whose personal life fell apart after the stock market crash of 1929.
“My grandmother was a college graduate and the daughter of a Cadillac dentist, Dr. Kneeland,” Barb said. “She was the wife of a Detroit millionaire and lived in a big mansion. When the market crashed, it wiped them out.”
Barb recalled the stories her grandmother told about their many servants; a cook, the housekeeper, a laundry maid and chauffeur. Her husband earned his fortune in Detroit real estate. And he flipped old mansions that needed renovation. Gladys worked with him as the interior decorator.
After they lost everything, Neal Cardinal deserted his family. Gladys moved home to live with her parents on Stimson Street.
“She came back home with her children in the early 1930s,” Barb said. “She had nothing and didn’t know how she would feed her kids.”
During the Great Depression, President Roosevelt started work relief programs to provide jobs rather than charity. In 1935 the Works Progress Administration placed women in clerical jobs and on sewing projects throughout the country.
Because she had a degree in home economics, the local WPA administrator asked Gladys to take over the county sewing project, otherwise it would be discontinued and 72 rural women who supported their families would lose their jobs.
In addition to sewing, the women also did canning and made items to sell at the county fair. Gladys started the Wexford County Library with $8.10 from a tag day sale at the Northern District Fair.
“That’s how she started the county library,” Barb said. “I think by working with these women, she saw the need. She came from a book loving family. They had a humongous personal library. Books were important to her and she realized that people outside the city limits didn’t have any access to books.”
For Gladys, books were treasures. As she read stories to her children every night, she thought of the women she supervised who didn’t have that luxury. So she packed an old Model A two-door sedan with books and started distributing them throughout the county.
In 1936 her county library project received the official sponsorship of the State Board of Libraries and Gladys became a paid county librarian. Circulation that first year was 58,000 books.
Library on wheels gains state recognition
“She used to go around in her car,” Barb said. “Someone once told me, ‘I remember your grandma coming right out into our corn field, a lovely dressed-up woman, to let us know she was there so we could get books.’ There was huge demand.”
Everyone in the county was talking about Gladys and her books. And soon there wasn’t enough room in her car to meet demand. So in 1936 the Mesick Consolidated School District donated an old school bus with troughs built onto the seats to hold books. This became the second bookmobile in the state and the only one in northern Michigan.
Within a year there were four paid staff members, Mrs. Stafford, the driver, and a branch librarian for both Manton and Mesick plus a book binder to make repairs.
The library on wheels became a sensation. Launched in 1937, it carried 1500 books and went out three days a week covering 550 miles a month. The route served 24 rural schools in Wexford County and made book deposits at eight rural stores, including Boon, Harrietta and Stoney Corners. The driver provided countless story hours to school children and showed 230 educational movies.
“This was a pretty big deal,” Barb said. “In the scrapbook there are articles about it from all over the state, about her idea of taking books out to the community.”
During the war, the bookmobile was discontinued so Gladys loaded up her car again. She was still the head librarian with a small office on main street.
After the war with a new bookmobile was purchased. In 1953 the county library merged with the city library to become the Cadillac-Wexford County Library. It was the first such merger in the State of Michigan. It brought together 14,000 books from the city library and 12,000 from the county library. The county library moved into the Carnegie basement.
A new life for Gladys Cardinal
After the merger, Gladys continued working and retired sometime in the mid-1950s.
Known as ‘Nan’ to her grandchildren, Gladys took each child out for lunch on their birthdays to buy them school clothes. The girls would dress up in their Sunday best, including white gloves.
“She’d take us one-by-one,” Barb said. “We were all dolled up. One time she drove me all through the county to show me her old book stops. She didn’t brag, but she was very proud of what she accomplished.”
In 1960, Gladys married T. Walter Kelly of Cadillac, one of her classmates from Cadillac High School. That’s when she moved out of the family home on Stimson Street and became the wife of Cadillac’s mayor.
“She was a very gracious lady and a wonderful hostess,” said Judy Cardinal Everett. “That fit her well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.