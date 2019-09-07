CADILLAC — Stephanie and Bill Spindler were planning to retire in the next decade or so ... they never imagined they'd be looking after a 5-year-old child at 48 and 60 years old, respectively.
"(Retirement's) not going to happen now," Stephanie said. "I don't know if it ever will. We had to transition from grandparents to parents."
Years earlier, the Spindlers adopted and raised a 13-year-old girl who eventually got married and had a baby.
Less than a year after the child's birth, Stephanie said they took the baby into their home because their adopted daughter wasn't in a position to look after her.
"At first, we were just taking care of basic needs stuff," Stephanie said. "Until (the mother) got her act together."
By age 3, the child's mother had left the state and Stephanie said they made the decision to adopt the little girl and raise her as their own.
"She (the child) really doesn't know any different," Stephanie said. "We're Nana and Papa. She's like ... our purpose. It's such a good feeling to know your purpose."
The Spindlers, who live downstate but also have a home in Cadillac, are one of a growing number of families made up of grandparents who are the primary caregivers of their grandchildren.
According to a study published on the U.S. National Library of Medicine-National Institutes of Health website, the percentage of children living in a household headed by one or more grandparents rose from 3% in 1970 to 7% by 2008–2010, with a more precipitous rise after the start of the recession in 2007.
According to the study, there are a number of reasons why more grandparents are taking care of grandchildren. Among them are socio-economic factors such as declines in marriage; rise in single-mother households; changing economic conditions making it more difficult to support a child; and increases in drug abuse, particularly opioids and crack, cocaine.
Another factor is social welfare reform, including policy changes aimed at moving mothers from welfare to work; requirements that unmarried teenage mothers live with an adult; and shifts toward kinship living arrangements rather than public foster care.
Stephanie said the idea of raising a child at an age when most people are preparing for their golden years is scary in some ways.
Being in a "skipped generation" family arrangement presents unique challenges for the grandparents, who must navigate a world that is entirely different than the one they remember when they were raising their own kids.
For instance, Stephanie said they never used to have to worry about a mass shooter endangering their child at school, or online predators, or even something as simple as letting your child walk across the street to visit the neighbors.
"Nowadays, there's no way we'd let her do that," Stephanie said.
Another reality that worries Stephanie is the fact that when their daughter graduates high school, they will be approaching or in their 70s.
If she is headstrong and decides she wants to go out with a boy late at night or do something they don't approve of, Stephanie fears they won't be able to stop her at their age.
Their daughter also will grow up in an environment that is very different than her peers, which will manifest itself in subtle yet significant ways.
Stephanie said unlike many kids with younger parents, their daughter will eat dinner with the family, ask to be excused from the dinner table and be required to do chores like shoveling and taking out the trash.
It will be a more traditional upbringing, Stephanie said.
Bill said one of the upsides of raising a child at their age is that they are financially stable and will be able to provide a lot of opportunities that younger families might not be able to.
"We'll be able to give her things other kids won't have," Bill said. "I want to give her everything I can."
Retirement is out of the question at this point, Bill said, and not just because they need to make more money to support a child.
"I didn't want her to look at her father figure as someone who is not working," Bill said. "I want to set an example."
Angie and Faron Ryerse live in Manton with their two granddaughters, 4-year-old Iris and 7-year-old Lily.
In addition to the two girls, Angie's 24-year-old daughter also had a boy name Uriah who has been adopted by another family in the Manton community.
Angie, who is 47-years-old, said they were given the opportunity to adopt the boy but with guardianship of the two girls already, they felt it might be too much for them to handle.
While this was a tough decision, Angie said Uriah has been placed with a good family and she gets to see him on a regular basis.
"I couldn't see my grandkids go into a foster home," Angie said. "I would never be able to forgive myself."
While they don't regret their decision to adopt the two girls, Angie admits taking care of them has been a huge adjustment.
"We don't get to go out of town and do things alone together as much anymore," Angie said. "Everything we do revolves around them."
Despite the challenges, Angie said being able to watch her granddaughters grow up and be a part of their lives every day makes it all worth it.
"Knowing they're going to have the life they deserve, that every child deserves," Angie said. "I'm so happy. I wouldn't do it any other way."
In 1978, the United States Congress passed legislation proclaiming the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. A presidential proclamation was signed by President Jimmy Carter and thus began the observation of this holiday.
