Grandville man facing weapons, drug-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Grandville man is facing weapons and drug-related charges after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Nathan Phillips Laurent was charged possession of a miscellaneous weapon, metallic knuckles, and possession of the hallucinogenic drug Lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum on the primary offense.
If convicted, Laurent faces up to 7.5 years in prison or $3,750 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Laurent is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
