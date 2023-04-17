CADILLAC — Andy Ulrich has an important message for area non-profits that could help to infuse up to $1 million in grant funding to the Cadillac area.
Last month, the Michigan Nonprofit Association and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced the $35 million MI Nonprofit Relief Fund grant application was open. The goal is to get funds into the hands of Michigan small charitable nonprofit organizations that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonprofits are required to complete the application to be considered, regardless of whether they previously filled out the “intent to apply” form. Nonprofits do not have to be members of Michigan Nonprofit Association to apply for or to receive grant funding. The application phase will close on May 5.
To be eligible for this funding, organizations must be a Michigan-based, 501©(3) nonprofit or a fiscally sponsored project by a 501©(3).
As the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee Counties Executive Director, Ulrich said this funding opportunity is rare. He said it is tied into the American Rescue Plan Act and while millions of dollars went to large organizations, it is important that smaller nonprofits take advantage of this chance for funding.
He also said the United Way and Rotary Charities are helping to do the scoring for the applications submitted in Zone 5, which is most of Northern Michigan. He said the hope is that there will be enough applications to infuse $500,000 to $1 million into Wexford and Missaukee counties.
“In our recent allocation process we (the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee) gave out $60,000 two weeks ago. If we could give out $500,000 to $1 million that would be more money than we have been able to give in the past few years,” he said. “We feel this is important and want to get the money where it can be best used in our area.”
The $35 million is designed to provide aid and recovery to nonprofits with annual revenues of less than $1 million that can demonstrate necessary expenditures and/or losses incurred after March 3, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small nonprofits could receive one-time grant funds from $5,000 to $25,000 in spring/summer 2023 to continue or expand their services to areas hit the hardest by COVID-19 and to populations that are underserved and underrepresented.
An additional $15 million MI Nonprofit Impact Grant program will be administered by Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and is designed for larger nonprofits to support programs that lift people out of poverty and above the Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed threshold. This program is expected to launch in spring 2023.
Ulrich said on Wednesday, April 19 he will be holding two information sharing events where nonprofits can ask questions about the Nonprofit Relief Fund. From 1 to 2 p.m. he will be at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, while he will be at the Ardis Missaukee District Library from 5 to 6 p.m.
For more information about the funding program and to apply, go to www.mnaonline.org/services/nonprofit-relief-fund/overview.
