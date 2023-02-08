Grant provides equipment to Cadillac hockey team

CADILLAC — Hockey is an expensive sport to play.
There is the equipment necessary to play, ice fees, travel and other expenses that go along with it. Before the start of the current season, the members of the Cadillac High School hockey team got some help from a local group to lessen that financial burden.
The Cadillac Area Men’s Giving Circle, which is connected to the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, gave a $4,000 grant to the hockey team that helped to make the team achieve a more uniform look. It also helped to cover the costs associated with the purchase of gear including, pant shells, gloves and decals for their helmets.
Cadillac Varsity Hockey Booster Adam Hilt said he applied for the grant because hockey, unlike other high school sports, requires players to provide their helmets, gloves, pants, skates and more. Those pieces of equipment are as much a part of the uniform as they are vital equipment. The original grant was for $5448.
Hockey has traditionally been a very expensive sport for families and the program itself so the grant is a big relief but also helps the team have a more uniform look, according to Hilt.
The only equipment provided to the players are their jerseys and socks, Hilt said.
“A lot of people don’t understand even though it is a varsity sport, major funding comes from the boosters. Even with that support, there is a cost to the families,” he said. “When you look at a sport like football, they have a helmet, jersey, pants and those are part of the equipment and uniform. For hockey, they have a helmet, the equipment underneath the jersey, pants and the equipment under the socks and all that has to be provided by the player.”
With the money from the grant and a matching grant from the boosters, Hilt said the players also received ties so the team could be uniformed on game days. He said there are home and away ties and the players will get to keep one of the ties while the others will be passed on to future players.
He said with the grant providing the new equipment, Hilt said it will be easier to maintain the equipment and replace it in phases rather than have to purchase it all at once.
“We will phase out a few pieces at a time and not have the big expense to cover the entire team,” he said.
