CADILLAC — Money is available to groups interested in benefiting the Muskegon River Watershed.
The application period for grants from the Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund is now open, and applications are due by July 17.
Grant requests are accepted online for projects or programs that conserve, enhance, or restore the Muskegon River Watershed and demonstrate collaboration among organizations.
Applications are accepted once each year, typically by July 15. However, because the 15th falls on a weekend this year, applications are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. on July 17.
The Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund was established at Fremont Area Community Foundation in 2002 by what is now BlueTriton Brands.
In 2018, Ice Mountain renewed its support with a $2 million commitment over the next 20+ years. More than $800,000 has been awarded from the fund since its inception.
Grants are made from the fund to sustain the waters and water-dependent natural resources of the Muskegon River Watershed by supporting conservation, enhancement, and restoration projects.
The fund provides up to $50,000 annually and typical grants are from $5,000 to $20,000.
In 2022, grants from the fund supported hazardous waste collection, the creation of a buffer zone at Sandy Beach, work on the Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam, and more.
For more information or to begin an online grant application, visit facommunityfoundation.org/icemountain.
