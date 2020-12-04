CADILLAC — A Grawn man faces multiple felony charges after police say they found a number of illicit substances in his car following an early-morning crash that occurred this summer in Wexford County.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Thursday, July 2, shortly after midnight, a trooper from the MSP Cadillac Post was dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash at the corner of North M-37 and West 4 Road in Wexford Township. The trooper arrived and found the driver standing outside the vehicle with several injuries. The driver, 60-year-old Thomas Lee Collins, was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
During an inventory search of Collins’ vehicle, the trooper found suspected narcotics. The trooper stopped the inventory search and obtained a search warrant based on the initial observation of suspected narcotics. A thorough search resulted in the seizure of individually packaged suspected methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, pills, a digital scale and over $800 in cash. The trooper went to the hospital where medical personnel turned over a baggy that fell out of Collins’ pocket containing approximately $600. A blood draw was done on Collins.
A report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for review. An arrest warrant was authorized for Collins on Nov. 24, 2020.
Collins was arraigned from the Grand Traverse County Jail Thursday for one count delivery/manufacture methamphetamine, one count second or subsequent offense notice, three counts possession narcotics/cocaine less than 25 grams, each carrying an additional count of second or subsequent offense notice, one count operating while intoxicated and one count habitual offender fourth offense notice.
Collins' bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.
