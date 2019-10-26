Grayling presentation scheduled for Saturday in Cadillac

CADILLAC — An upcoming event at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center looks to inform people about a project looking to restore a species into the state's fisheries.
Gone by the late 1800s in the Lower Peninsula, the grayling's disappearance is attributed to extensive logging operations, the introduction of non-native trout and over-fishing. Grayling was one of only two fish native to Michigan.
Grayling were once so abundant in Michigan that catching hundreds a day was not unheard of, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
On Saturday, the Pine River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host a program regarding the reintroduction of grayling into Michigan. The presentation will be given by Michigan State University researcher and Ph.D. candidate Nicole Watson. It is set to start at 1 p.m. and admission is free.
Those in attendance will learn how Michigan’s native grayling were driven to extinction. They also will hear plans about reintroducing the fish species into northern Michigan rivers. The upper Manistee River watershed is a current nominee.
The presentation will last for roughly an hour and following there will be time for questions and answers with Watson.
The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center is located at 6087 E. M-115 in Cadillac.
