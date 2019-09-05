CADILLAC — Those “disposable‘ wipes really shouldn’t go down the pipes.
The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority is reporting its second overflow in as many months.
This time, the sewer authority says household grease and disposable wipes are to blame for the most recent overflow. It happened Sunday, Sept. 1 around 10 a.m., according to a Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy report. A “grinder pump station‘ near Arbutus Avenue was discharging onto the surrounding ground. A technician reported finding a disposable wipe and grease in the clogged pump.
“I would like to take this opportunity to mention, that many items claim to be, ‘flushable,’ however, these items do not break down the way toilet paper does,‘ wrote Sheila Hill, the sewer authority’s project manager, in a required notice about the event. “The wipes snag on any imperfection in the sewer system’s pipes and pumps, catching passing debris and grease.‘
“Fats, oils, and grease (FOG) come from meats, butters, and margarine, lard, food scraps, sauces, salad dressings, dairy products and cooking oil,‘ Hill wrote. Once down the drain, fats, oils and grease become gelatinous and accumulate, thus clogging sewer pipes.
Sewage back-ups can even enter peoples’ homes.
The sewer authority says there isn’t a health and safety concern and that no sewage reached surface waters.
The sewer authority also reported an overflow at a lift station on West Lake Mitchell Drive on July 20. The overflow followed a severe rain and wind storm. A power outage may have been to blame. Any sewage that was discharged was likely diluted due to rainfall, according to a report on the sewer authority’s website.
