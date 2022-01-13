CADILLAC — On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority experienced a sanitary sewer overflow, according to a notice sent to the Cadillac News per a requirement of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The grinder pump became inoperable due to a grease-like substance that collected on the float that activates the grinder pumps, according to the press release. The station also had a faulty electrical component that caused the audio and visual alarm not to activate.
“Fats, oils, and grease come from meats, butters, and margarine, lard, food scraps, sauces, salad dressings, dairy products and cooking oil,” LMSA Project Manager Sheila Hill wrote in the release. “When FOG goes down the drain, it becomes gelatinous and will accumulate to a point where the pump station will not work effectively and/or cause sewer pipes to clog.”
Both factors can lead to sanitary sewer overflow and backups into the homeowner’s residence, Hill wrote.
“No material was discharged to any surface waters. To our knowledge there is no health and safety concerns from this event.”
