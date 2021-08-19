REED CITY — Once again, Reed City will be holding its annual Great American Crossroads Celebration from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug. 22.
Wanting to get the community together again for the event filled weekend, GACC president Jamie McCoy said she is excited for the community to see all the fun stuff returning and added to this year’s celebration.
“We are excited to get back out there and do something for the community,” she said.
Some events returning to the Crossroads will be the pet pageant on Thursday in Rambadt Park, the soft ball tournament Friday through Sunday in Westerburg and Hersey parks and the children’s carnival.
“A big goal of mine this year was to continue to make something that the entire community could enjoy,” McCoy said. “For so long, the Crossroads Celebration was known as a beer tent and softball; we want to be so much more than that.”
As a staple for the GACC, the parade, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, will also be returning this year. The parade is set to start at Reed City High School, go north on Higbee Street, go east down Upton Avenue and then from Upton the parade will head down to the Depot on Chestnut Street.
Expanding on this year’s events, new events like a chicken BBQ will be starting at noon in Westerburg Park, food trucks will be around town throughout the day and a meet the candidates for both local and state candidates will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Posse Grounds.With the added activities, McCoy said more streets will be closed this year throughout the four-day event. Closed streets will include: Higbee, Upton and the road behind the Buckboard and Sunny’s Bar and Grille to allow for the beer tents and children’s carnival.
McCoy wanted to remind fest-goers that events are still subject to change and that Up-to-date information can be found on the GACC Facebook page or by visiting www.gaccreedcity.org.
