REED CITY — The Great American Crossroads Celebration in Reed City has something for the entire family.
Thursday night the fun begins with an adult comedy beneath the comedy tent. Audience members must be 21 or older to attend the event from 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday kicks off bright and early with a golf outing hosted by Reed City Athletics at 9 a.m. at Spring Valley Golf Course.
“It is a family-friendly festival, but there is stuff for all ages to do,” Reed City Chamber Coordinator Alanna Mcbee said.
The beverage tent each night starting on Friday will offer live music and a DJ for those 21 and up.
Two big components of the festival include the softball tournament and the children’s carnival, which will both be held in Westerburg Park this year.
The carnival will have games for smaller children and toddlers as well as rides for older children.
The carnival is free along with most events for the community to attend besides entering the car show or the softball tournament.
There will also be a grand opening for the new disc golf course at Rambadt Park with a tournament to follow.
“They’re kind of showing it off for this tournament,” Mcbee said.
The Great American Crossroads Festival is a community effort.
“It’s not just the GACC, it’s a combination of a lot of different people in the community,” Mcbee said.
Mcbee said she is excited to have new people come to Reed City and display the community’s spirit.
“Whenever you put a parade downtown or you have something for a family to do, the community shows up,” Mcbee said. “We’ve really gained a lot of new attraction, and our small businesses need that.”
There is a crew of volunteers for the festival, but there is always room for those who are interested in helping out.
Email gaccreedcity@gmail.com if interested in helping or to answer any questions.
The softball tournament is also looking for more teams and the entry fee is $250 per team.
You can also visit gaccreedcity.org or the Facebook Page for more information.
Schedule of events Thursday, August 17 • 7 to 9 p.m. — Adult Comedy Night at North Parking Lot (under the beverage tent). Hosted by GACC. Friday, August 18 • 9 a.m. — 17th Annual Reed City Athletics Golf Outing at Spring Valley Golf Course. Hosted by Reed City Athletics. • 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Parking Lot Party and Beverage Tent at North Parking Lot behind Sunny’s Sports Bar and Grill. Hosted by GACC and Sunny’s Sports Bar and Grill. • 5:15 p.m. — GACC Parade Bike Decorating at G.T. Norman Elementary School. Hosted by GFWC. • 6:15 p.m. — GACC Parade Line-up begins at 5:45 p.m. in front of G.T. Norman Elementary School. Hosted by GACC and Reed City Chamber. • 6 to 9 p.m. — GACC Softball Tournament at Westerburg Memorial Park. Hosted by GACC. Saturday, August 19 • 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — GACC Softball Tournament at Westerberg Memorial Park. Hosted by GACC. • 8 a.m. — GACC 5K at Reed City Depot. Hosted by Reed City Coyote Cross Country. • 8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast and Bloody Mary Bar at Reed City Moose Lodge. Hosted by Reed City Moose Lodge #705. • 8 a.m. — Rambadt Park Disc Golf Course Grand Opening and Tournament at Rambadt Park. Hosted by Reed City Disc Golf Club. • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — GACC 18th Annual Car Show in Downtown Reed City. Hosted by GACC. • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — at Children’s Carnival at Westerburg Memorial Park H. Hosted by GACC. • 1 p.m. — Duck Race at Reed City Moose Lodge. Hosted by Reed City Moose Lodge #705. • 2 to 5 p.m. — Reed City Athletics Corn hole Tournament at North Parking Lot (under Beverage Tent). Hosted by Reed City Athletics. • 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. — Parking Lot Party and Beverage Tent in North Parking Lot Behind Sunny’s Sports Bar and Grill. Hosted by GACC, Buckboard Bar and Grill, and Sunny’s Sports Bar and Grill. Sunday, August 20 • 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — GACC Softball Tournament at Westerburg Memorial Park. Hosted by GACC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.