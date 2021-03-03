CADILLAC — The Cadillac area’s newest franchise hair salon, Great Clips, is slated to hold its grand opening this Saturday.
Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 8855 E 34 Road, this will be the 15th Great Clips location in Michigan opened by franchisee, Jerry Holmes, of Sonrise Clippers LLC.
Holmes started his career as a franchisee in 2003, when he opened the third Great Clips salon in Michigan. Since that time, he’s opened salons across the state, including nine in the Grand Rapids area.
Holmes told the Cadillac News they made the commitment to open in the Cadillac area about a year and a half ago. He said the Great Clips corporate office awarded them the market rights to open in Northern Michigan based on their success in other regions.
Holmes said he and his wife, Linda, have spent quite a bit of time in the Cadillac area over the years, stopping here to dine at local restaurants on their way to Traverse City. Among the places they’ve frequented are Lakeside Charlies, Burke’s Waterfront Restaurant and Ruby Tuesday.
“We love the location,‘ said Holmes, who added that being right on a main thoroughfare in close proximity to a number of big box stores is ideal for them. “People can stop in when they’re doing their grocery shopping,‘ Holmes said.
While it’s not necessarily the perfect time to open a salon due to capacity limitations and other restrictions brought about by COVID-19, Holmes said they’ve been able to run fairly efficiently at other locations amid the pandemic.
“Like everyone else, our businesses is down,‘ Holmes said. “But we’re coming back.‘
Holmes’ confidence in the Great Clips business model stems not only from the support they’ve received over the years from the corporate office but also from the success of initiatives they’ve put in place to make it easier for people to get a quality haircut.
“We’re the first brand that had online check in‘ said Holmes, who explained that customers can check wait times online, sign in for their appointments from home and get a text message when their estimated wait time reaches 15 minutes; that way, by the time they arrive for their appointment, in most cases, they don’t have to wait for their seat to open up.
Another program they’ve created is called “Clip Notes,‘ which is a customized profile of each customer’s haircut compiled by the stylists. All Great Clips stylists throughout the state have access to these notes, improving consistency of the cut from location to location.
Holmes said they’ve also implemented various COVID-19 precautions, including mandatory mask-wearing for staff and customers, six feet of separation and a physical partition between styling chairs, sanitation of equipment between customers, and other measures.
For the first six weeks of business, Holmes said they’ll be offering haircuts for just $4.99. The idea behind this promotion is to introduce Great Clips to the community and build confidence in their product.
Holmes said they’ll have eight stylists working at Great Clips. All this week, new stylists will be undergoing training in preparation for this weekend.
Open seven days a week, hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
