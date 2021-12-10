Recently, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund surpassed the $4 million mark in grant awards to local organization including two in the Reed City area.
The Reed City Area District Library received a $3,404.64 grant for a technology update project, including new computers and tablets, while the General Assembly Big Band received a $2,000 grant for an equipment trailer. The central region board awarded 10 grants totaling $28,404.64 in the second grant cycle of 2021 and that region includes the counties of Clare, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford.
In all, the grants were awarded to charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits.
“Eclipsing the $4 million milestone in grants awarded through the People Fund program is a testament to the generosity of our members,” Great Lakes Energy President/CEO Bill Scott said. “It is also great example of how small contributions on the part of many people can add up to making a big difference in our communities.”
Members of the electric cooperative who wish to participate are encouraged to enroll in the People Fund online at gtlakes.com or by contacting Great Lakes Energy’s office.
“The People Fund program makes it very easy for our members to contribute small amounts that add up in a meaningful way,” Scott said. “Working together for the benefit of the community is what being part of a cooperative is all about.”
Cooperative members also have the opportunity to increase their contributions to the People Fund through People Fund PLUS. The PLUS program allows members to choose an amount, in addition to the monthly bill round-up, to contribute to the program.
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is now accepting applications from local non-profit organizations for the first 2022 grant cycle. The deadline for letters of intent is April 1 with grant applications due by April 15. Visit gtlakes.com/people-fund for more information on the program or to apply.
