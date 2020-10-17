CADILLAC — This winter is expected to be wetter than average in the Great Lakes region but government forecasters can't say how cold it will be.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Service, a division of the National Weather Service, issued its winter forecast on Thursday.
Citing the La Niña effect, southern states are expected to have a drier-than-average winter season, while northern states, like the Great Lakes, will be wetter.
"Specifically, the Winter 2020 precipitation forecast favors wetter than average conditions across most of the northern United States extending from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the eastern Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley, Hawaii and also in northern Alaska," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of the Climate Prediction Service.
But there are no guarantees.
"Other outcomes are always possible, just less likely," Halpert noted. "In fact, for our probabilities to be reliable, the less likely outcomes must occur from time to time."
While NOAA forecasted a wetter-than-average winter for the Great Lakes, Halpert couldn't predict whether the lakes would freeze over, reducing evaporation and leading to even higher water levels.
"We don't issue those types of outlooks," Halpert said of evaporation and lakes-freezing. "That'll be dependent on whether we see, in particular, some early cold weather."
While government scientists are expecting colder-than-average temperatures west of the Great Lakes, the evidence is less decisive for temperature.
"The Great Lakes areas are kind of in-between where we're able to say much," Halpert said. "So it's kind of a toss-up at this point whether we'll see a colder or warmer winter there."
Average temperatures have been climbing over time.
"We see that those average temperatures, in a general sense, increase. It's not a huge increase on the 30-year period that we look at," Halpert said. "There's a little doubt that average temperatures have gone up in a very general sense, across the whole country."
But the big story for the winter, Halpert said, is the ongoing drought in the southern and western states.
"This is the most widespread drought that we have seen in the continental US since September 2013," Halpert said. "... With regards to drought conditions during the months ahead, drought is expected to persist in much of the western half of the nation."
