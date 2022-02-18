CADILLAC — A group of toddlers were approached by a bear north of Cadillac Wednesday.
Normally, this type of headline could be an indication of bad news to come. In this case, however, the encounter was planned and perfectly safe.
The Great Start Collaborative hosted the “bear hunt playground” at the Cadillac Pathway on Seeley Road. During the hunt, preschool-age kids from around the area walked along the pathway in search of bear tracks leading to posts on trees. The posts included information about black bears, along with information about the city’s mascot, Caddy Bear, who also made an appearance. There also were activities for the kids to do at each post.
Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative Coordinator Nikki Schultz said the event was made possible by a $2,000 grant they recently received from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
Schultz said when the pandemic happened, they started to think about other ways of reaching the kids and families besides just Zoom calls. One of the ideas was putting together some outdoor events such as the bear hunt.
“Specifically to be outside and get to know the Cadillac area,” Schultz said. “We have this amazing trail system here and many parents might not think it’s suited for the littles.”
Timothy Burke II heard about the Great Start Collaborative outdoor events through District Health Department No. 10’s Healthy Families America program. He brought his son, Timothy III, to the bear hunt.
“It’s a lot of fun for him,” Burke said. “And I get to meet other people, too.”
In addition to the bear hunting event, Wexford-Missaukee Great Start Collaborative Parent Liaison Jenny Mickelson said they’ve also hosted pop-up events such as snowshoeing and sledding and will continue to schedule these types of activities in the future.
For details on future events, follow the Wexford-Missaukee Great Start Collaborative Facebook page or email Mickelson at jmickelson@wmisd.org.
The Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative is a partnership of community leaders, business owners, charitable and faith-based organizations, health and human service agencies, educators, and parents. It is committed to establishing and maintaining a comprehensive early childhood system.
