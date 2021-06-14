LAKE CITY — After originally being cancelled due to COVID-19, Lake City has announced they’ll be having their Independence Day celebration, also known as the Greatest Fourth in the North.
Michelle Reichert, Executive Director for the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce, said they decided to re-ignite festivities when the state announced restrictions were being lifted at the start of June.
“Once we started hearing of things being lifted, we thought, ‘OK, how do we move forward? And what can we move forward safely with,’ and that’s when we opened up ones that we knew we could automatically do and that was the parade and the craft show,‘ Reichert said.
The celebration will occur through the entire week leading up to July 4. One of the main events happening over the holiday weekend is the Grand Parade. It’s been a part of the celebration for over 100 years.
According to Reichert, this year’s theme is “celebrations of our community, its history and its people.‘ The parade will move through downtown Lake City on July 3, starting at 10 a.m.
The Craft, Artisan and Farmers Market will be running July 2 and July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will host a collection of different vendors and local businesses from around the area. Reichert said the market is an important part of the celebration, especially due to last year’s cancellation.
“The craft show is really important too, because a lot of our vendors, whether they’re crafters, or farmers market people, they didn’t get a chance last year to be seen. So, they’re able to bring their product and be seen in the park also, so that was a really important one for us,‘ Reichert said.
Traditionally, the Greatest Fourth in the North celebration includes a fireworks show. Reichert said that because of the last minute nature of the show, they weren’t able to get the supplies necessary for the show. However, the Lake Missaukee community is doing a fireworks show around the water, and the event has been added to the celebration’s schedule for the evening of July 3.
Reichert said a special addition to the fireworks is a photo competition. A group of judges will watch each side of the lake and take pictures to document the most impressive fireworks from each side.
Other activities, including a book sale, garage sale and live entertainment at local restaurants, will be taking place throughout the week.
Some smaller events and activities have been cancelled, Reichert said, because many people in the community still aren’t comfortable participating this year for health and safety reasons.
It’s been a collaborative effort from others in the community to help plan the celebration safely.
“Our town, our community, our businesses, they’re all stepping forward and taking portions of it. So people aren’t congregating as much, and it’s kind of spread out a little bit more, so that’s been a blessing,‘ Reichert said.
Reichert said the city will be hosting the event safely, and if any COVID-19 guidelines are announced before the event occurs, they’ll be functioning under those guidelines.
