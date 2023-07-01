LAKE CITY — Residents and visitors filled downtown Lake City streets as the annual Greatest Fourth in the North festival got under way Friday.
With events scheduled between June 30 and July 4, Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Board President Ryan Carrigan said he is excited for people to check out everything that’s going on.
“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is just people coming, being in town, interacting with everybody and going to the businesses and vendors,” he said.
“It’s a lot of fun and an opportunity for people to come out and see our businesses and tell us more about them.”
Friday’s big event was the King and Queen contest, a new addition to the festival. Participants were judged based on their outfits and answers to a series of questions.
Lake City junior Scout Wetzel and homeschool senior Esme Gonzalez were crowned the first-ever king and queen of the Greatest Fourth in the North. The pair won a $100 cash prize, tickets to the July 3 music concert and the opportunity to ride in the Chamber float during the festival’s grand parade.
“It meant a lot (to win) because now I get to go onto the flow and represent Lake City as a king, so I’m very happy about that,” Wetzel said.
This year’s festival will be packed with events and activities for kids and their families throughout the weekend. Saturday, July 1 will see the return of the Terry Thompson Legacy Beach Volleyball Tournament and the introduction of a new event, a pie-eating contest.
Sunday, July 2, will be the first year for the hot dog eating contest. This event starts at 12:30 p.m. in the city park. At 2 p.m., Sandy Wiltzer from Brushed Blessings is hosting her Paintn’ party in the event tent at the city park.
Kids’ Day is set for Monday, July 3, and will kick off with the Kids’ parade at 9:30 a.m. Other activities going on that day include two animal magic shows, a regular magic show and other games for the kids.
One of the festival’s biggest new events will be the Country Stars and Stripes Concert. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. KayLyn Pace, Sweet Tea Trio and Dalton Dover will each take the stage throughout the night.
General admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $55. VIPS get early entry into the concert, have closer seating and get a free concert T-shirt.
“I’m excited about the concert,” Carrigan said. “It’s something new and hopefully it’s something that takes off.”
The festival’s grand parade starts at 10 a.m. and will run throughout downtown Lake City and the surrounding area.
The grand parade won’t be the only parade going on Tuesday. The Parades of Boats will set sail along Lake Missaukee starting at 8 p.m. by the city dock. Fireworks will go off at dusk.
Volunteers are the biggest need going into this year’s festival. Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said there are still time slots available for people to sign up for.
Though these slots are for two hours, she said people can help for as long as they’re able to. Volunteer opportunities include working on the festival’s information booth, walking around town selling car raffle tickets and helping at the July 3 concert.
Those interested in volunteering can contact the Chamber at (231) 839-4969 or visit their booth in the Lake City park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.