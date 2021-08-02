Greenwood Township withdrawing from Wexford Joint Planning Commission

MANTON — Officials in Greenwood Township don’t feel they’re getting their money’s worth as members of the Wexford Joint Planning Commission and are in the process of withdrawing from the group.
“The current and proposed Master Plan does not reflect the actual needs and uses of Greenwood Township properties,” reads a declaration of intent to withdraw from the commission that was passed by a unanimous vote of the Greenwood Township board earlier this year. “It appears that it is intended for city application and does not suit the needs of our rural area ... The zoning ordinance does not serve the particular needs of Greenwood Township inasmuch as it is too restrictive.”
The Wexford Joint Planning Commission was formed in 2016 after Wexford County repealed its county-wide zoning ordinance. The commission sets zoning standards for the 11 townships that currently are members, including Greenwood, Antioch, Boon, Cherry Grove, Hanover, Selma, Slagle, South Branch, Liberty, Springville and Wexford.
There are several municipalities in Wexford County that aren’t members of the commission. In the case of Haring Township, Clam Lake Township, Cedar Creek Township, the city of Cadillac and the city of Manton, it’s because they each have their own individual zoning ordinances. Colfax Township and Henderson Township aren’t members and have no zoning ordinances in place. Greenwood Township would have no zoning ordinance in place if and when they leave the commission.
Shelly Bigelow, township trustee, said they’ve been considering a departure from the commission for several years.
“This is not a new issue,” Bigelow said. “We’ve put a lot of thought into this.”
Bigelow said not only are the zoning standards set by the commission not right for a rural township such as Greenwood but the board also doesn’t think the $3,400 they pay annually to be in the group is money well spent.
“We’re spending money we don’t feel is being used to our best benefit,” Bigelow said. “We have other priorities and responsibilities such as ambulance and emergency services.”
Bigelow added that people seem to think that if zoning wasn’t in place, residents could do whatever they please on their property.
“Just because you don’t have zoning, doesn’t mean it would be complete chaos,” Bigelow said. “You still have rules in place (such as those imposed by the state and having to obtain a building permit to build a house, for instance).”
Even so, some people are concerned about the idea of the township no longer having zoning.
“We chose this area because it’s lovely, slow-paced and quiet,” said township resident Jennifer Draper during a recent public hearing held by the board to collect feedback on their declaration. “It was our dream to live as close to nature as possible ... Imagine how your piece of heaven can be impacted by what happens with growth in your township. Think about the impact of activities which can affect your township. Would you like to have a motorcycle track next to your home? How about a shooting range or a high-density livestock facility? ... If you care about the future of your home, and your township, you should care about planning for the future.”
Ben Townsend, assistant zoning administrator for the commission, said the point of zoning is to ensure that residents are doing the best they can with their properties and not doing things that may reduce property values for everyone else.
“...Greenwood Township Taxable Property Values have increased since joining the WJPC at a rate of $1,500,000 per year,” Townsend wrote in a letter to Bigelow expressing the commission’s surprise at the township’s declaration to withdraw. “That is an approximate total of $6,000,000 increase in TPV. This is directly attributed to the property values increasing ... Therefore, the WJPC, like the 30 years of County Zoning before us, have kept property values at a high and rising level, exactly the main purpose of zoning.”
The declaration to withdraw states several shortcomings of the planning commission as seen from the perspective of the township board. They are the following (along with responses from Robert Hall, planning and zoning administrator for the commission):
• The required square footage of residential structures for recreational purposes is excessive
Hall: “The minimum square footage for a dwelling is 800 square feet; Greenwood Township has never petitioned the WJPC to amend the zoning ordinance to allow for a lesser size.”
• It does not permit the use of recreational vehicles for owners of summer residences
Hall: “Article 10, Section 1071.A.3 actually allows for a recreational vehicle to be placed upon property for up to 180 days in a calendar year to promote the use of land for recreational activities in Greenwood Township.”
• The use of ancillary buildings for equipment storage is unnecessarily restrictive
Hall: “The Wexford Joint Zoning Ordinance does not restrict the use of ‘ancillary’ (accessory) buildings other than to ensure that commercial activity is not pursued in a residential area without proper permitting.”
• It does not provide for the use of property for hunting, fishing and other recreational activities, e.g. hunting camps
Hall: “The Wexford Joint Zoning ordinance does not restrict the use of property for hunting, fishing, or other recreational activities in any manner, e.g. allows for RV’s up to 180 days.”
• It is too restrictive on the use of property for business(es)
Hall: “The Wexford Joint Zoning Ordinance allows more opportunities for more business activity (especially in residential areas) than any other surrounding community — are you looking for a manufacturing facility or a tool and die shop to be placed next door to your home?”
• It doesn’t provide for supplemental income farms
Hall: “What is a ‘supplemental income farm’? A hobby farm? — that can be accommodated as a cottage industry under the provisions of the Wexford Joint Zoning Ordinance.”
• It is too restrictive on the use of property for agriculture
Hall: “The Master Plan ‘and’ the Zoning Ordinance are not permitted to restrict, contradict, or otherwise interfere with a bona-fide agricultural activity. As a matter of fact, most all types of agricultural activity are permitted and encouraged in practically every area within our jurisdiction. The zoning ordinance even permits agriculture-like activities in residential subdivisions to promote sustainability.”
On Wednesday during their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m., the township board will discuss if they’d like to move forward with the declaration as it currently reads or make any changes to it.
Bigelow said if the board approves the declaration on Wednesday, they’ll forward it to the commission as part of the process of withdrawing from the group.
Townsend said regardless of any decision the township makes on Wednesday, since they’ve already paid their yearly fee, they’ll still be members of the commission until at least June 30, 2022.
The Greenwood Township hall is located at 6761 N. 35 Road.
