CADILLAC — The Cadillac Salvation Army post recently installed its newest commanding officers, Greg and Elizabeth Bock.
“We are excited to get to work in this community and the communities across Wexford, Kalkaska and Missaukee counties,” Greg wrote on the Salvation Army Facebook page last month.
“The work of The Salvation Army in these communities isn’t possible without your support, and we want to say a huge THANK YOU for 135 years of #DoingTheMostGood right here Cadillac. Our job is far from done; in fact, we are just getting started!”
The Bocks were chosen to replace former Cadillac post commander R.C. Duskin, who was reassigned to Grand Rapids following his marriage to fellow Salvation Army officer Maureen Diffley.
While the Bocks come from Muscatine County, Iowa, where they served as commanding officers of the Salvation Army post there, when they were reassigned to Cadillac, it was something of a homecoming.
Elizabeth, who goes by Liz, said two years before they began serving in Iowa, they trained in Chicago, Illinois to become ordained ministers with Salvation Army, after which they served for a time at the Salvation Army post in Cheboygan.
“You can’t beat being around the lakes,” Liz said in regard to lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
Greg, 36, and Liz, 40, first met in Bible college around 16 years ago and have three children together — Josiah, Samuel and Grace.
While serving in Iowa, Liz said they helped to expand a number of programs to help people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they revamped the food pantry — serving an average of 2,000 people a week — and added to the after-school program.
Liz said they were able to hire more staff to operate the food pantry and manage additional cases thanks to ramped up fundraising efforts, which were aided by a giant red kettle that they were instrumental in creating.
She said she’d love to eventually see expanded youth programming in Cadillac, as well as longer food pantry hours and maybe even a revved up fundraising campaign with the help of a giant kettle borrowed from a nearby town that already has one, such as Petoskey.
For the time being, however, Liz said they’re still easing into their new roles and learning the ins and outs of the programs and relationships that already exist in Cadillac.
“We don’t want to make changes too fast,” Liz said. “We want to use all the resources we can to help the community.”
While they haven’t been on the job long, Greg and Liz already have made it a point to get out into the community, including during the recent arts festival and in a dunk tank fundraising to collect donations for next year’s Fourth of July fireworks.
“It’s been great to plug in to the community right away,” Liz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.