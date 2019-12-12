Grieving mom receives a getaway weekend with her two small sons

CADILLAC — After the unexpected death of her fiance Ryan Kleeman two months ago, Tina Richardson has been having a rough go.
Two of her closest friends, Terri Sisson and her daughter Amber Grames, felt helpless as they watched her suffer.
“She is like a daughter to me,‘ said Sisson. “And Tina and Amber are like sisters. I love her with all my heart. Ryan was the father of her youngest boy ... and a week after his death, her grandmother died.‘
“We wanted to do something for Tina,‘ said Grames. “It’s hard to help, what do you do? She’s grieving and I know it’s been difficult.‘
The women saw the “Believe ... Wishes Do Come True‘ campaign ads in the Cadillac News and submitted a wish for Richardson to have a weekend getaway at the Great Wolf Lodge with her sons Izaiah Wood and Jayce Kleeman.
“We need a weekend away without stress for sure,‘ said Richardson. “It will be great just to have a weekend to relax. My fiance’s death was the fifth death we’ve had in the family since July ... it’s been really negative around here.‘
“Tina is a trooper and she has been through a lot,‘ said Sisson. “She’s had a rough road but you wouldn’t know. She is a caregiver and provides in-home help. She dedicates herself to that. She will give you the shirt off her back. I thought it would be great to bring her some happiness. When I saw that wish, I just thought of Tina. If there’s anything we could do to bring a little happiness to her life right now, I just wanted her to have a good day.‘
“We are hoping to find Santa Claus when we are on our getaway,‘ Richardson said. “We are just now going into the grieving with the little ones. As time passes, it becomes a little more real to them. They are both in counseling at school and the schools have been magnificent ... they have given us a lot of help. We are getting by but it’s a bit of a struggle. I too am in contact with a grief counselor.‘
The Cadillac News was able to grant this wish in partnership with business owner Michael Blackmer.
“So many people helped me get to where I am,‘ said Blackmer, the owner of the Pines Sports Bar and co-owner of Lake Cadillac Resort. “I’m very thankful that I get to help grant wishes. Now I have the chance to give back for all the people that helped me when I was younger.‘
