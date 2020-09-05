CADILLAC — Since March things have been a lot different for everyone.
While most were sent home to help keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay, people like Cadillac Family Fare Assistant Store Director Shari Ault and other employees in the grocery industry have been working non-stop. To say having access to food is essential at any time is an understatement, but during a global pandemic it becomes a giant one.
With Labor Day weekend once again here, it only makes sense to highlight the work of those in the grocery industry and the important role it has played during the pandemic. Through it all, Ault said the Cadillac Family Fare Supermarket staff have been awesome.
"We have been taking it one day at a time. I try to be supportive to all the associates," she said. "We all have home families but we also are a work family. We care about each other."
Early on during the pandemic, Ault said there were concerns with safety but Family Fare's parent company SpartanNash has been on top of everything. Whether it was installing sneeze guards shortly after the pandemic started or the increased cleaning and sanitation routine, she said SpartanNash has helped to ease any concerns employees had.
When new protocols were put in place, Ault said the team and employees at the Cadillac store were ready to implement them. She said issues associated with the virus have been minimal is a testament to the plan working.
"Looking out for our crew and customers has proven to be effective. Everyone wears the masks, is washing their hands and sanitizing. That is the key thing and we just support that," she said.
While there have been reports of customers across the state vocalizing their dislike of the certain rules businesses have implemented, Ault said there have not been issues at the Cadillac Family Fare. She said customers have been appreciative of the store doing things to keep them safe.
She said customers have been happy to be out and even thanked staff for doing the extra things to help keep them safe. She said the perfect example is how the store has offered special times for senior citizens to shop.
She said with a lot of uncertainty, especially early on, the senior citizens were thankful that Family Fare was offering the time for just senior citizens to shop. While it is not a unique offering, it was something that just made sense. She also said she sees that being something that continues even after the immediate danger of COVID-19 is over.
"During this whole thing, customers have been amazing. They would thank us for everything we did," she said. "That has been very gratifying. You felt you were doing your part in this situation you had no control in, which was amazing."
Once things return to normal, Ault said she is hopeful that like the shopping time set aside for senior citizens will just be how things are done moving forward. She said while the Cadillac store has always been clean, the added cleaning and sanitation is something that she wouldn't be surprised to see continue.
"I think it is added things that help to make a better business," she said.
