CADILLAC — When it comes to having grocery items delivered, Wexford County residents have another option.
During the COVID-19 Michigan state of emergency, the WexExpress announced recently via its website it will offer grocery and food delivery to give Wexford County residents another option to obtain food without requiring you to leave the safety of their homes. There is no charge for this service.
Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority Executive Director Carrie Thompson said in March the public transportation agency felt it was important to continue to offer the service to its customers and clients. Thompson said they will continue to operate for as long as it is safe for the community.
As for deliveries, Thompson said the county-wide service started on Monday, but the transit authority had been doing it on a limited-basis previously.
"We had been doing some deliveries for commodities and seniors. We just thought why not expand that," she said. "That way people are not traveling unnecessarily."
WexExpress is still offering rides, but only for essential type services such as going to the grocery store, the pharmacy, medical appointments, and banks. They also are providing transportation to essential workers going to their jobs.
Customers interested in using this service should call WexExpress one day in advance to guarantee the service but will do same-day delivery when possible. Customers also must call or go online themselves to set up an order and pick up time from a participating vendor.
Once an order has been made and a scheduled pickup time has been established, contact a WexExpress Customer Service Representative at 231-779-0123 (press option 1) and schedule the grocery pickup. Drivers cannot step inside homes. If a front door is not visible from the curb, please provide a contact phone number so you can be notified when the driver has arrived.
Depending on your location grocery orders may be onboard a vehicle for an hour. For that reason, don't order frozen food. You also need to remember the time provided when your grocery delivery is scheduled as groceries cannot be left at an unattended address. This service will be offered from 10 a.m-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Thompson also said the vehicles used for grocery delivery are not the same vehicles that are doing passenger service. Drivers also do carry and use limited personal protective equipment while providing this service.
"What we have done is we have two vans where we removed the seats and put containers in there to keep the orders separated. They are dedicated to doing that service all day," she said. "We will see how this goes during the state of emergency and if it is popular we may extend it further."
Thompson said they are willing to pick up from any businesses within Wexford County that offer this type of service. As food banks, grocery stores, restaurants, or other businesses partner with WexExpress, that information will be shared on www.wexexpress.us. Vendors interested in participating in this service should contact the WexExpress at 231-942-7800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.