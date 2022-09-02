CADILLAC — A 41-year-old downstate woman faced two drunken driving-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Christy Marie Whipple, of Grosse Pointe Woods, faced charges of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC third offense and operating while intoxicated third offense for her connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Cadillac. If convicted, Whipple faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Whipple is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Whipple was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 6.
