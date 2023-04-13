Ground broken Wednesday on new pickleball courts in Cadillac

CADILLAC — Cliff Sjogren’s goal of giving something back to the city he loves likely will be accomplished before his 95th birthday in June.
On Wednesday, crews began soil work at the site of the new pickleball courts at the west end of the Keith McKellop Walkway, near the old Naval Reserve building.
The project was funded in large part by a $100,000 donation from Sjogren, who helped to break ground at the site of the courts on Wednesday, along with Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts, CJ Excavating owner Jake Johnson, and Prein and Newhof employees Connie Boice and Vickie VanAvery.
“This is an exciting time,” said Sjogren, who added that he thought pickleball courts would be a great addition to the area because on his walks around the lake, he sees a lot of people and it seems like the vast majority of them have big smiles on their faces, similar to the smiles that pickleball players have.
“I’ve played a lot of tennis and golf in my life,” Sjogren said. “And there don’t seem to be near the amount of smiles as in pickleball.”
Sjogren was born in the late 1920s, and grew up in Cadillac before moving out of the area to pursue his career, although he eventually returned.
“There was not another town I was interested in living in,” Sjogren said. “This town is beautiful ... perfect for anybody.”
Sjogren said he was lucky to have been able to amass a decent amount of wealth in his life, and it feels good being able to give some of it back to the community.
“Whatever is left over, I’d like it somehow left in this town,” Sjogren said.
The Keith McKellop Walkway, in particular, is one of Sjogren’s favorite parts of Cadillac, which is why he wanted the pickleball courts located there.
“Keith McKellop was one of my heroes,” Sjogren said. “And I’m so in love with this walkway ... I use it at least 90 days of the year. There are so many features of this community that I love.”
Boice, who is the project engineer, said they’re hoping to have the courts ready for use by Memorial Day on May 29, although Roberts said they’ll have to wait a couple of months after that before they can paint the lines on the court, to allow the concrete to fully cure.
The project will include the construction of two, 20- by 44-foot pickleball courts on a slightly raised platform to prevent standing water buildup in the low-lying area.
Cadillac already has a couple of tennis courts near Diggins Hill that can be converted to pickleball use, but these will be the city’s first dedicated pickleball courts.
