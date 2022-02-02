CADILLAC — This morning, Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from the ground, and in true Miss Cleo fashion, predict the future. If Phil happens to spot his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter, according to the legend.
Coincidentally, a winter storm is set to pass through the state on the same day as Phil’s prediction. AccuWeather Meteorologist, Issac Longley, said Cadillac is right on the cusp of this storm, and whether the area will see any snow remains to be seen.
If some precipitation does grace the northern region of the state, Longley said it shouldn’t be too severe.
“I think most of the snow is going to be off to your south and east for the most part,” he said. “I do think there’s a chance that you could see one to perhaps up to two inches of light snow, and that would likely occur during the day Wednesday before it moves off to your south and east by Wednesday night.”
The southern part of the state will see the strongest impact from the storm. Detroit and surrounding metropolitan areas could see anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow. Lansing and surrounding areas are predicted to see anywhere from six to 12 inches of snow.
Though a large amount of travel between the northern and southern parts of the state is unlikely for a Wednesday, Longley said commuters should still be aware of the storm’s intensity.
Longley doesn’t claim to have the same predictive power as famed groundhog Phil, he is able to provide some information on what the weather will look like moving forward.
“Definitely a coincidence there, given the time that it is falling on Groundhog Day. Looking at the pattern beyond this, I think we are going to be trending chillier, at least through the next week,” he said.
“It looks like we do get a push of arctic air, kind of just glance, and across the Great Lakes here through the end of the week, even in the wake of the storm.”
Beyond the cold spell, Longley said milder and warmer conditions are expected. As of right now, it seems that spring will arrive by early April.
Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the upcoming weather pattern since 1887, and although the tradition is beloved by many, Longley said accurate weather predictions can be found on your local news report each day.
“Well, in my professional opinion, it has just kind of turned into just a fun tradition for the most part. It really doesn’t truly portray the actual outlook over the next six weeks,” he said. “I know we always joke about it, but for the most part, just a fun tradition.”
According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, Phil’s predictions have been accurate about 40% of the time over the last 10 years. His 2021 prediction was found to be inaccurate.
Whether he gets it right this time around remains to be seen as Michigan residents count down the days to when they can finally stick their winter coats in storage.
