CADILLAC — You can’t get blood from a stone but you can get water.
More than half of Michigan municipalities get drinking water from above-ground surfaces, like lakes and rivers, according to Arlene Anderson-Vincent, the Natural Resources Manager for Nestle Waters North America’s Ice Mountain brand. The other 45% of Michigan municipalities get their water from underground.
Cadillac is one of them.
If you’ve been picturing groundwater as an underground pool — something you could splash into if you dug a deep and wide enough hole — your image is a little off.
Instead, aquifers (underground water sources) are — to put it plainly, if imprecisely — a bunch of underground rocks with holes in and between ‘em. Examples include porous sandstone rock formations, rock formations with a network of fractures, or sand and gravel deposits.
It’s in those gaps that groundwater can be found and pumped out using wells.
“IT’S SOMETHING THAT’S FAIRLY COMPLEX‘
Water returns to aquifers, refilling those gaps in the rocks, through a complicated process — one that varies by aquifer and depends on the natural features above, precipitation, evaporation, and other factors.
And humans play a role, too — land use can also affect the ways aquifers re-charge, Anderson-Vincent said.
Precipitation is the most important way aquifers re-charge, both directly and indirectly. Rainfall on soil can recharge aquifers by filtering belowground, through rock and dirt.
Surface water also recharges some aquifers. Lakes, for example, can both give and get groundwater.
“It’s something that’s fairly complex,‘ said Perry Jones, an hydrologist at the United States Geological Survey Upper Midwest Water Science Center. A lot of times aquifers flow into the lakes because the big lakes represent low spots.
Lake levels that are high because of precipitation (or cold winters, with frozen-over lakes that don’t lose as much water to evaporation) can be indicative of more water seeping into aquifers. And sometimes, when lakes are already full, less water flows out of aquifers into the lakes, so aquifer levels stay higher, Jones said.
“It’s just going to depend on which is rising faster and which is falling,‘ Jones said.
How quickly an aquifer recharges depends a lot on where the precipitation is falling. Some natural features, like a layer of impermeable clay, may mean the water takes a roundabout way to refill an aquifer.
THREE-TO-FOUR-HUNDRED FEET DOWN
In Cadillac, several clay layers can keep the sand-and-gravel aquifer from recharging quickly, according to the city’s director of utilities, Jeff Dietlin. The city’s wells penetrate 300-to-400 feet deep to get below the clay and into sand and gravel deposits that serve as the city’s aquifer and drinking water source.
Water levels in Cadillac’s aquifer tend to have less variance compared to aquifers that are above clay layers, Dietlin said.
“The aquifer below the city of Cadillac is part of the large glacial aquifer that covers most of the Lower Peninsula in Michigan,‘ said Chris Hoard, a USGS groundwater specialist who works out of the Upper Midwest Water Science Center’s office in Lansing.
“The predominant geologic materials in the aquifer under Cadillac are sand and gravel,‘ Hoard said via email. “Those are very permeable materials that readily transmit water and are able to provide quantities of water to support public supply, industrial, and other uses in the area.‘
While the Great Lakes and Michigan’s inland lakes are reported to have higher levels following a cold winter and rainy spring and summer, it’s hard to say exactly how full Cadillac’s aquifer is.
“I’m sure they’re recharging better than normal,‘ but there’s little evidence of it, Dietlin said.
The USGS doesn’t have monitoring wells in Cadillac — the closest one is near Fife Lake, Hoard said.
“The water levels in this well (Fife Lake) are a little higher than normal, around the 75th percentile for water levels during this summer,‘ Hoard said.
While Nestle’s wells in Osceola County draw from a different aquifer than Cadillac, Anderson-Vincent said Ice Mountain’s monitoring wells are showing higher water levels.
The natural change in groundwater levels is about four feet throughout the year — and groundwater levels are up a couple feet throughout the area that Nestle monitors, Anderson-Vincent said.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Most climate change models agree that the Midwest region will likely see high precipitation as climate change continues, Anderson-Vincent said, referring to work done by a Michigan State University professor.
That’s consistent with the nearly 20 years of data Nestle has been collecting, she said.
Nestle began monitoring groundwater levels in the area where it draws groundwater for its bottled water business in 2002.
For almost 20 years of data, “We’re seeing groundwater levels actually increasing,‘ she said, citing increased precipitation.
