Group considering formation of EMS authority in northeast Wexford County

MANTON — In an effort to improve ambulance response times to northeast Wexford County, a group of concerned residents for almost a year have been meeting on a regular basis to discuss the possibility of creating a dedicated EMS authority for the region.
The group consists of officials from Colfax Township, Greenwood Township, Liberty Township, Cedar Creek Township, and the city of Manton. It also includes Wexford County Commissioner Joe Hurlburt.
Colfax Township Supervisor Mike Mix said since the end of last year, it has taken noticeably longer for ambulances to respond to calls in the area.
For years, a Northflight EMS ambulance was stationed at the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department for use by on-call EMS personnel living in Colfax Township.
When Northflight EMS merged with Mobile Medical Response, however, this arrangement came to an end.
“There’s been lots of community interest in this,” Mix said.
MMR representatives met with residents and officials from the townships and city of Manton earlier this year to discuss the change.
MMR representatives during the meeting said for financial, staffing and operational reasons, they could not house an on-call ambulance at the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department as Northflight EMS had been doing.
They said having a fully staffed ambulance there would cost around $600,000 a year, while the number of calls they respond to in the area would only cover around one-sixth of that cost.
Colfax-Greenwood Fire Chief Jason Nelson said he’s heard stories recently of people choosing to drive themselves to the hospital rather than wait for an ambulance to show up — sometimes from as far away as Cadillac.
Nelson said 50 years ago there was an EMS service dedicated to covering the northeast section of the county, so the fact that one no longer exists today doesn’t make sense to him.
Cedar Creek Township Fire Department Chief Kelly Whitehead said while response times have improved somewhat in the last three to four months, they’re still not what residents would consider to be timely.
“Most people don’t think there are (EMS) staff coming up to this area anymore,” Whitehead said.
Liberty Township Supervisor Beverly Monroe concurred that people in her community see the need for some type of dedicated EMS service but one big question looms: How much will it cost?
Based on their research, Monroe said they feel the best way to go would be to create an EMS “authority” comprised of the four townships and the city of Manton, which would share in paying for the cost of the service.
The authority would be funded by a 3-mil millage generating $450,000 a year between all five municipalities.
Monroe said the decision to enter the authority would be made by each of the municipalities, either by a vote of the local governing body or by a vote of the residents.
Even after all the municipalities have joined the authority, the 3-mil millage still would have to be approved by voters during the 2022 general election in November.
Whitehead said if the majority of voters in all the municipalities approved the millage, it would pass. That means that even if one or more of the individual municipalities voted it down, they would still be part of the authority if the proposal achieved overall majority approval.
The service would include one staffed ambulance, in addition to one reserve unit.
Nelson said he’s already heard from 20 people who’d be willing to volunteer as EMS responders if the authority were created.
“If even half signed on, we’d be golden,” Nelson said.
While everyone who’s been involved in these discussions agrees that there’s a need for better EMS service in the area, disagreement exists as to whether the 3 mils will be enough to pay for it.
“It’s going to be costly,” said Greenwood Township Supervisor Al Mohler.
Colfax Township Trustee Jay Roundhouse suggested the possibility of bringing additional municipalities into the authority, which would generate more money and lower the amount of the millage levy for individual taxpayers.
Another idea is to lower the cost of the service by taking advantage of donations from the community. Nelson said he’s been in talks with some folks who are interested in providing a facility to house the ambulance, as well as others who’ve said they would purchase the ambulance for the authority.
“Those are costs we don’t have to incur,” Nelson said.
Since it would be a volunteer authority with responders on standby on weekends, Nelson said they would also save money by not having to staff the ambulance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If the authority were approved, Nelson estimated EMS response would take about one-third of the amount of time it currently takes. In addition, residents living within the authority wouldn’t be billed for EMS service.
Hurlburt said the way they currently operate, EMS providers in the region rely heavily on mutual aid when they can’t respond to a call, meaning units from nearby departments in Mesick, Missaukee County or Kalkaska County have to pick up the slack. He said doing it this way not only isn’t good for residents but it also puts a burden on neighboring EMS providers.
“We obviously don’t have enough resources the way it is,” Hurlburt said. “This would be one more piece in the game. I think it would be an asset to the whole area.”
Hurlburt said they’re still well within the discussion phase of this plan and with more than a year until the next election, he believes they have plenty of time to put something together that will be well received.
“We need feedback from people,” Monroe added.
