CADILLAC — Scott Buckmaster saw that a section of the Clam River was “a mess,” riddled with trash and construction debris, so he decided to do something about it.
He asked Assistant Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Gabe Marine if he and several other members of the community could clean up this section of the river and was given the go-ahead to proceed.
The group met at the river near the dam and train trestle on Tuesday and spent all morning and part of the afternoon clearing debris.
Among those who helped with the cleanup were Buckmaster, Marine, Kyle Conradson, Jacob Bartman, Nick Neuman and Nathaniel Peterson.
Items they found at the river included the following: broken bottles, glass, drinking containers, Styrofoam, vape batteries, snack bags, paper, cellophane, metal, phones, rebar, railroad ties, concrete and trees that have damaged and thrown into the river. They also dismantled a rudimentary bridge that had been made across the dam site.
They also discovered some graffiti, which Peterson covered with a fresh layer of paint.
In total, Buckmaster said they hauled away 10 35-gallon trash containers — enough to fill seven truckloads.
