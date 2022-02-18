CADILLAC — Wexford County isn’t the only area where feral cats are a problem, but a group is trying to address the issue and needs help.
In December 2021, 26 feral or stray cats, including 11 females and 15 males, were spayed or neutered at the Cadillac National Guard Armory. The mass procedure was part of the Wonderland Humane Society’s ongoing trap, neuter and release program.
The calendar year 2021 saw 132 cats spayed or neutered. An additional 180 kittens were prevented, meaning the program stopped a total of 312 feral cats from producing litters. This was done via three clinics in Cadillac and four in Frankfort.
Dr. Susan Hamilton, a veterinarian from Beaverton, provided a travel spay and neuter cat clinic to Mid-Michigan county shelters for years. With permission from the sheriff’s office and the animal shelter in Wexford County, Wonderland provided the tree feral cat clinics.
In 2021, Wonderland also was able to recruit Dr. Carol McKee, a veterinarian from Benzie County, to provide the clinics at her office in Frankfort. She allowed Wonderland to bring Wexford County feral and stray cats to her clinic within its fee perimeters. Wonderland also had to do the trap, transport of the animals and their release.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said regardless of a person’s thoughts on feral cats, whether they love them or consider them a nuisance, whatever solution is considered, it needs to be human. He also said sterilization is the most humane way to handle the feral cat.
Wexford County Animal Control Officer Jamie Geeseman said the problem with feral cats is the animal shelter can’t adopt them out. The animals don’t want to be handled, will scratch and bite, and leave the only option of euthanasia. Geeseman also said the feral cats usually carry diseases and can infect other cats in the shelter.
The same is true for those who foster animals. The feral cats don’t want to be handled by humans and can spread sickness to other fostered animals. The only cats the shelter will accept are those who are surrendered by an owner.
Like Taylor, Geeseman said the best option is sterilization, but it will be a slow process.
The animal shelter has partnered with Wonderland by allowing the group to utilize the facility for spay and neuter clinics. Outside of that, the shelter is limited by funding and staffing to do much more.
Geeseman said there is no law regarding a cat-at-large and without a state law, she can’t pick up animals. She also said many times there is no way of knowing if a found cat is an outdoor cat and if it doesn’t have a collar or other identification, it is considered a self-sufficing animal.
She also said some municipalities have ordinances, but the animal shelter does enforce ordinances that are not state law.
“The biggest thing is when Wonderland has a clinic, they tip the animal’s ear to signify it has been spayed or neutered, but it will take time to get the numbers in check,” she said. “If you have cats outside or you are feeding feral cats, you should be getting them sterilized or you are contributing to the problem.”
The five volunteers who make up the Wonderland Humane Society work out of their homes and meet monthly at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. The organization has been around for 50 years and during that timeframe, the goals have remained the same.
Those goals include promoting the health and welfare of the animals in our community; educating the community about animal welfare and the groups and resources available to help them; and being a communication link between local animal organizations to better serve and educate the public.
Established in 1970, Wonderland Humane Society was one of the first animal welfare groups to operate in Northern Michigan. It has served many community needs over the years, including spay/neuter assistance, pet fostering, humane education and even operating the county animal shelter for a while during a period of a funding shortage. Recently, it has given financial assistance to local groups such as the Pit Stop/Save A Buddy Program, Animal Advocates Trap/Neuter/Release and the Ani-Meals pet food pantry.
For 45 years, Wonderland worked off the money it had in a bank account that had come from bequeathments. Eventually, the group started to do fundraisers to help provide the money needed to fund its mission.
During the pandemic, Wonderland received requests from people who had a huge number of feral cats on their property. They couldn’t afford to spay or neuter 15 to 20 cats, so the humane society decided to reinvent what they did to achieve their goal.
That is when the idea of having the trap, neuter and release clinics came into focus. In 2021, Wonderland had seven in all and this included the sterilization of three entire feral cat colonies. While Wonderland pays for a majority of the procedures, the people who bring in the cats are also asked to pay a small fee. The veterinarians who perform the procedures also do them at a discount.
The hope is city and county officials will respond to correspondence Wonderland is sending out asking for them to partner with them to address this problem. The group is also reaching out to area veterinarians to see if they can get more to partner with them to hold the spay and neuter clinics.
Wonderland Humane Society volunteer Sunny Crips said so far there have not been any responses from the Wexford County municipalities, but three veterinarians have expressed interest in helping. That means there is the potential for five to perform the animal procedures at the clinics.
The next spay and neuter clinic is scheduled for March 30 and all 30 of the spots are filled, but Crips said the hope is to have another clinic in April. Regardless of whether the April clinic happens or not, Crips said there will be a clinic in June. She also said after the March clinic, five complete stray cat colonies will have been sterilized.
“We need people to volunteer to trap, to drive cats to the clinics and we always need money. We need vets to help and we need the city fathers to step up,” she said. “We need them to help with grant opportunities, grant writing and other funding opportunities. We don’t need them to go out and trap. The more grants we get, the more clinics we can have.”
Crips said after April 1, more clinics will be coordinated.
To get involved or to contact the Wonderland Humane Society call, (231) 920-6405. To learn more about the group to donate to, go to www.wonderlandhumane.org.
